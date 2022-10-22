VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department overtook the Valdosta Fire Department in the final hours to win the annual Battle of the Badges Community Blood Drive.
The friendly competition, open to the public, seeks to aid LifeSouth in its life-saving efforts, city officials said in a statement. The winner earns bragging rights and a trophy. This year, LifeSouth provided a large trophy about three feet tall.
"But the entire community was the actual winner because the blood collected from donors directly serves the needs of patients within Valdosta at South Georgia Medical Center," city officials said. "LifeSouth is a community-based blood supplier that ensures local blood donations are supplied to local hospitals."
Th 2022 donations impacted 172 lives making LifeSouth and the recipients of the donations the true winners, city officials said. "A big thank you to everyone who donated."
