VALDOSTA – Two people are dead and authorities are seeking a suspect in a deadly shooting that injured others Friday evening at Ora Lee West.
Authorities are seeking Dontavius Dennis, 31, of Cook County on arrest warrants for two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
"Dennis should be considered armed and dangerous," police said. "If anyone knows his whereabouts, call 911 immediately. Dennis was known to the victims and this appears to be an isolated incident."
He is wanted in connection with the deaths of a 27-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, police said. Authorities have not released their names. A 33-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were also wounded in the incident and taken to South Georgia Medical Center.
At 6:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Valdosta police officers and detectives "responded to Ora Lee West apartments, after a citizen called E911 to report that several people had been shot," police said. "As officers arrived on the scene, they located four victims inside an apartment with gunshot wounds."
The woman was pronounced dead at the East Ann Street scene. The three men were taken to the hospital where the 20-year-old was pronounced dead. Another man was treated and released.
Authorities identified a suspect during the investigation at the scene.
"Our condolences go out to the families of the victims in this case. We hope the public can assist us in getting the offender in custody quickly and safely," Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.