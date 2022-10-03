VALDOSTA – A 26-year-old man is dead and police are treating the death as a homicide investigation.
Before noon Saturday, Oct. 1, authorities responded to a 500 block Hudson Street residence following a 911 call that a person had been shot, according to a statement from the Valdosta Police Department.
"When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old male inside a residence with obvious signs of trauma to his body," police said. "Officers and Emergency Medical Services attempted to render first aid to the male but he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
"Detectives and crime-scene personnel responded to the residence to investigate the incident."
The VPD did not release the man's name during the weekend. Police have a suspect in the case, though no arrest had been reported by early Monday morning.
"Through investigation, detectives have determined that it does appear that the victim knew the offender and this is an isolated incident," police added.
Police ask if anyone has any information on the case to contact the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau, (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.
