VALDOSTA – A Valdosta police sergeant at the center of an excessive force lawsuit has no past use of force complaints but did receive the department's lifesaving award three years ago, according to his personnel file.
The Valdosta Daily Times obtained the personnel file of Valdosta Police Sgt. Billy Wheeler, the sergeant seen in the body cam footage grabbing Antonio Smith, a 46-year-old Black Valdosta resident, and throwing him on the ground.
While the file turned up a few vehicle incidents involving Wheeler during the past couple of decades, no previous claims of excessive force were listed in his personnel file.
Wheeler joined the department in January 1998 first as patrolman before becoming sergeant in September 2004. He has worked road patrol, and has been a member of bicycle patrol, crisis negotiations unit and tactical robot unit.
He was recommended by a former police chief to become a field training officer in December 2002.
Wheeler was cited in 2008 for “failing to provide proper guidance” to an officer who arrested a woman without probable cause, records state. According to the file, the officer consulted with Wheeler prior to the arrest.
Wheeler won the VPD Lifesaving Award for a May 2017 incident where he performed “lifesaving measures on a person who was in dire medical distress” in Remerton.
He also received a chief’s commendation in June 2017 for deescalating an incident that involved a man who had assaulted his girlfriend and barricaded himself in an apartment with a baby, according to the file. Wheeler negotiated with the man and the incident ended peacefully with no additional injuries, the file states.
In 2018, he was nominated for Officer of the Year for his work in 2017 and placed fourth among a group that included five nominees.
He has received recognition for his work with the VPD Honor Guard and is the team lead for the tactical robotic unit.
