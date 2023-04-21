VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department hosts an open testing hiring event, 9 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at the VPD headquarters, 500 N. Toombs St.
The test is the initial stage of the hiring process and “it could lead to a fantastic career in law enforcement at one of the finest law enforcement agencies in the nation,” VPD representatives said in a statement.
Entry is allowed 30 minutes prior to the testing time. Once a person has successfully completed the process, VPD will send the applicant to the academy already employed with the City of Valdosta, “which means you will be getting paid while attending training,” representatives said. “If you are already a sworn law enforcement officer, you do not need to attend the testing, simply turn in an application for employment.”
The testing will be at the Valdosta Police Department training room.
Minimum Requirements:
– Applicant must be at least 21 years of age.
– Applicant must a Unites States citizen.
– Applicant cannot have any felony convictions according to O.C.G.A 35-8-8.
– Applicant cannot have any family violence-related convictions according to O.C.G.A 19-13-1.
– Applicant must have a high school diploma or GED.
– Applicant must have valid driver’s license.
Salary Information:
– $42,054.51 base salary ($20.22 per hour).
– $43,054.47 partial college ($20.70 per hour).
– $44,054.43 Full College ($21.18 per hour).
The Valdosta Police Department is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer.
Applications for the position of police officer remains open and dates and times of entry level test will be posted periodically on the City of Valdosta website www.valdostacity.com.
For information on the process and benefits email, Lt. Colby Clark at cclark@valdostacity.com or call him at (229) 293-3099.
