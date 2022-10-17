VALDOSTA — Valdosta Police Department hosts an open-testing hiring event, 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
The test is the initial stage of the hiring process, police said in a statement.
“We allow entrance 30 minutes prior to the testing time,” police added. “Once you have successfully completed the process, VPD will send you to the academy already employed with the City of Valdosta, which means you will be getting paid while attending training.”
A person who is already a sworn law enforcement officer does not need to attend the testing, simply turn in an application for employment, according to the statement.
People should wear a protective face covering and anyone not feeling well should plan on attending a later testing date. Testing will be at the Valdosta Police Department (training room), 500 N. Toombs St.
The VPD offers “a competitive salary, great medical and retirement benefits,” police said. “Must be able to perform all public safety duties as required by the department.”
Applicants taking the test need to bring their driver’s license and $15 cash, which is the testing fee.
Minimum Requirements:
– Applicant must be at least 21 years of age.
– Applicant must a United States citizen.
– Applicant cannot have any felony convictions, according to O.C.G.A 35-8-8.
– Applicant cannot have any family violence-related convictions, according to O.C.G.A 19-13-1
– Applicant must have a high school diploma or GED.
– Applicant must have valid driver’s license.
Salary Information:
– $42,054.51 base salary ($20.22 per hour).
– $43,054.47 partial college ($20.70 per hour).
– $44,054.43 full college ($21.18 per hour).
The Valdosta Police Department is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer.
Applications for the position of police officer remain open and dates and times of entry level test will be posted periodically on the City of Valdosta website www.valdostacity.com.
For information on the process and benefits, email VPD Lt. Colby Clark at cclark@valdostacity.com or call him at (229) 293-3099.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.