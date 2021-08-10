VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council approved a Valdosta Police Department request last week to declare two vehicles surplus to be sold to the Citizens Against Violence Ministry for $1 each.
The two vehicles are no longer of value or service and have already been replaced due to age, mileage or serviceability, city officials said in a statement.
"Citizens Against Violence is such an outstanding organization. They do a lot for our community. We also do a lot of work together to help deter violence in areas throughout the city. It's great that we can give some of the resources that we can no longer use to other organizations that can use it," Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.
The city has provided surplus vehicles to local agencies in the past after being granted permission by council. Recently, Citizens Against Violence approached VPD asking about the possibility of purchasing the two surplus vehicles so that the organization's citizens patrol can use them to patrol neighborhoods.
"We have a great partnership and relationship with VPD. We plan to do great things and these cars will be put to good use. We plan to use these cars with our citizens patrol to patrol the neighborhoods, and the big part about it is that they won't have to use their own vehicles," said the Rev. J.D. Martin of Citizens Against Violence. "We plan to dress the cars up and have them on the road as soon as we can."
Citizens Against Violence started Oct. 3, 2015, when two young men were killed in Valdosta. Martin thought it was time to make a difference and began the organization, working from his home, city officials said.
In August 2016, Martin was allowed to use a Housing Authority building to work positive programs created for the community (such as social service and Soul Patorl).
In August 2017, Martin partnered with the Mailbox Club to institute a Venture Club program, which helps youth grow spiritually, city officials said.
In May 2017, "we were given the use of a larger building that will accommodate 40 of our youth at a time," Martin said. "Our total youth count is 150, and we have an adult staff of 10 volunteers; we are currently looking for a larger facility."
The Citizens Against Violence Youth Program is a drug, tobacco, alcohol and abstinence program, "which parents have recognized as one of the most effective programs for our youth," city officials said. "The program stresses the positive role model in the home and community. The child is placed in a positive and controlled environment within our education and recreational activities."
The vehicle contribution will help the organization in its mission and inherently help the city as well, city officials said.
"These are surplus vehicles and no longer needed by the city. I believe helping our community partners is a good practice and demonstrates goodwill when we can afford to do so, as in this case," Manahan said.
