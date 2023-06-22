VALDOSTA — A Valdosta police commander has graduated from the FBI National Academy.
Valdosta Police Department Cmdr. Robert Renfroe has graduated as a member of the 286th session of the FBI National Academy, Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.
The graduation took place June 8 at the National Academy in Quantico, Va.
Renfroe is the eighth officer in department history to complete the prestigious program, VPD representatives said in a statement. Nationally, fewer than 1% of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.
Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training.
Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend.
On average, the officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.
The 286th session consisted of 238 law enforcement officers from 47 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 25 countries, five military organizations and six federal civilian organizations.
Renfroe, a native of Crestview, Fla., has been with the Valdosta Police Department since 1997. Before holding his current position as the commander of the Bureau of Patrol Services, he served as a captain of the training unit.
He has served as a member of the Honor Guard,
training lieutenant, patrol sergeant, property crimes detective and the department’s polygraphist.
Renfroe is also the tactical operations unit commander.
Renfroe is a graduate of Valdosta State University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He is attending the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College at Columbus State University, where upon completion he will earn a master’s degree in public safety administration.
