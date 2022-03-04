VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police Department is working a traffic accident in the 100 block of Northside Drive, police said in a statement.
"Currently, the roadway is closed off, so we ask everyone to please avoid the area," according to the statement.
"Due to the accident power to the traffic lights have been affected. Please use caution if in the area. We will advise once the roadway is back open."
This was posted at 7 a.m. Friday.
