VALDOSTA – Nearly 93 photos are displayed at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts in the Tillman Gallery for the 15th Annual Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest.
The City of Valdosta partners with the Annette Howell Turner Center to host the opening reception for the 15th Annual Valdosta People’s Choice photo contest Monday, June 12, sponsored by Coleman Talley, LLC.
Professional and amateur photographers were “encouraged to capture the beauty of life in Valdosta through their lenses and display the uniqueness of our community,” center representatives said in a statement.
All featured submissions were taken within Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta. Voting will run through July 19; the public can view the photos displayed on their respective canvas and vote on their favorite submissions.
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is open to visiting these works of art 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, representatives said.
Contest winners will be announced at the 15th Anniversary Awards Reception at the Arts Center 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 24. A $300 cash prize will be awarded for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place from the adult-submitted entries. In addition, five honorable mentions will be selected.
The public will vote on the first-place photo for the youth contest (ages 16 and younger) and one honorable mention. The youth first-place winner will receive a $100 cash award.
Photographs will remain displayed in the Tillman Gallery through Wednesday, July 24. At that time, they will become part of a traveling display that can be viewed from August until December in various communities.
For more information, call the Turner Center for the Arts, (229) 247-2787, or the city’s Public Information Office, (229) 259-3548.
