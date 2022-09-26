VALDOSTA – Oct. 11 will be the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 8 general/special municipal elections, according to information from the Lowndes County Board of Elections.
Of all three incumbent Lowndes County commissioners, whose districts are open this election cycle, District 2 and District 3 will be running unopposed. John Burton III, a Republican, challenges District 4 Commissioner Demarcus Marshall, a Democrat, for his seat.
Valdosta City Council’s nonpartisan District 3 seat is also included in the local races in light of Council member Joseph “Sonny” Vicker’s passing June 16. Three newcomers were qualified to run for the seat on July 7.
Lake Park’s mayoral race is also open this election cycle, with Brent Edward Hudgins vying for incumbent Jena C. Sandlin’s position. Two seats are available for Lake Park City Council, and the top two of the three qualified candidates will fill those seats, according to Deb Cox, supervisor of elections.
Voters will cast ballots for statewide races for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, etc. A U.S. Senate seat is also on the ballot, a race between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, Democrat, and Herschel Walker, Republican.
Valdosta City Council District 3
Thomas B. Mclntyre
India Searra Bell
Mattie L Blake
Lowndes County Commissioner District 4
John Burton III, Republican
Demarcus Marshall, incumbent, Democrat
Lake Park Mayor
Jena C. Sandlin, incumbent
Brent Edward Hudgins
Lake Park City Council
Busby Courson
June S. Yeomans
Carl J. Spano Jr.
Early voting will take place from Oct. 17 to Nov. 4 and will run 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and includes 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays, and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. The final day of early voting will be the Friday before the election.
Absentee ballots will go out Oct. 11.
The Lowndes County Board of Elections is located at 2808 N. Oak St.
