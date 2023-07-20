VALDOSTA – Volunteers participated in a community cleanup in and around the Greer Park community.
City Manager Richard Hardy, city public works employees and community volunteers partnered with District 3 Councilman Thomas B. McIntyre Sr. to clean Greer Park and the surrounding area, city officials said in a statement.
“It is important to keep our communities clean because it represents residents and the City of Valdosta team. Community cleanups help control our litter issue and bring residents closer together,” said Chandra McAllister, community sustainability coordinator.
City public works crews hauled over 11 bags of litter and debris from the cleanup site.
During the past few months, “the City of Valdosta has been thankful for the support of various community and civic organizations for their commitment to host cleanup days,” city officials said. “Organizations, churches, youth groups and individuals are welcome to assist in beautifying their community by adopting a street or hosting cleanup days like the one at Greer Park.”
For more information on the City of Valdosta’s Adopt-a-Road program or to host a community cleanup, contact McAllister at (229) 531-3999 or cmcallister@valdostacity.com.
