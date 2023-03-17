VALDOSTA – Valdosta Middle School presents "Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical Jr."
A cast of 130 Valdosta Middle School students take the stage this weekend, school officials said in a statement.
Amy Turnmeyer, theatre arts/beginning chorus teacher, directs.
Based on the beloved book “Matilda” by Dahl and adapted from the award-winning full-length musical, "Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Jr." tells "the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny," school officials said.
The production stars seventh-grader Olivia Fowler in the lead role, with seventh-grader Audrey Thompson as Ms. Honey and sixth-grader Vida Jones as Ms. Trunchbull.
The show is scheduled to play 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Valdosta Performing Arts Center, 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard. Tickets are available at the door. Children younger than 5 years are free. Students, $2; VMS staff, $3; general admission, $5. Cash only.
