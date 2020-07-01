VALDOSTA – One more COVID-19-related death has been confirmed in Lowndes County, according to the Department of Public Health
After going nearly two months without a coronavirus death, eight Lowndes residents have succumbed to the virus since June 22. Twelve Lowndes residents have died from the coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, according to the department.
The county added 38 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The county has reported a total of 1,237 cases since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
Total COVID-19 cases in Lowndes grew 391% in the month of June, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 database.
Compared to testing data from the district, the June jump in cases remains disproportionally higher than the district's 252% hike in testing during the same period, indicating a possible higher rate of positive tests.
Despite rising case numbers locally, the seven-day rolling average of new cases in Lowndes has declined some during the past week.
SGMC was treating 39 confirmed COVID-19 patients Wednesday, according to the hospital's daily report.
The hospital had discharged 154 COVID-19 patients and had zero patients waiting for testing results, according to the report.
Twenty-five SGMC patients have died since the outbreak of the virus. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.