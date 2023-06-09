HAHIRA — Forty elementary and middle school students learned the fundamentals of basketball this summer.
The Ninth Annual Rising Vikings Basketball Camp was held 9 a.m.-noon, June 5-9. Third- through eighth-grade students were able to sign up for the camp held at Hahira Middle School Gym.
Ramon Foster, eighth-grade basketball head coach, said the camp welcomed all students whether they attend Lowndes County Schools, Valdosta City Schools, private or home school.
“Our motto is ‘we don’t turn children away.’ If they are willing to learn, we want to be able to help them advance and modify their skills to take them to the next level,” he said.
The basketball camp includes sixth- and seventh-grade girls basketball coach Coretta Haddin and sixth- and seventh-grade social studies and science teacher Jontae Leggett.
The coaches help students with general basketball skills while building their confidence in performance.
For elementary school, the focus is on ball handling, dribbling, crossover and incorporating shots. For middle school, there are more advanced drills on ball handling, dribbling and layout and jump shots.
Foster said, “The camp size allows for us to work one-on-one with each student and help them reach their full potential. We each have a passion for helping students improve to encourage them to continue to play.”
The camp fee includes water, Gatorade and a snack for the students each day. On the final day of camp, students received a T-shirt and pizza party.
