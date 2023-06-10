Nintendo Switch- downloadable content for “Xenoblade Chronicles 3”
A little while back I wrote a review on Monolith Soft’s “Xenoblade Chronicles 3,” praising it as one of, if not the best game I’d played in 2022 and among some of the greatest games I’ve had the pleasure of experiencing.
As such, the release of its accompanying downloadable side campaign, “Future Redeemed,” got me pumped to jump back into the world of Aionios, and while my experience with the game was once again not entirely what I expected going in, it’s still one heck of a ride and a wonderful complement to the base game and the series as a whole.
Serving as the final piece of the story spanning three “Xenoblade” games and set in the distant past of “Xenoblade 3,” “Future Redeemed” follows Matthew, a young man possessing the power of Ouroboros, as he desperately searches for his lost sister, Na’el, after the destruction of their hometown and death of their grandfather, only to be swept up in a conflict that could shake the very foundation of the world.
While the pacing of this narrative unfortunately ends up being rather haphazard, the serious themes presented are, like with the base game, handled with a nuance and maturity that help the overarching plot more than stick the landing and weave a truly captivating story of loss, responsibility, the bonds between loved ones and hope for the future.
Additionally, “Future Redeemed” follows up “Xenoblade 3” with another stellar cast of characters, including the return of series frontliners Shulk and Rex, the protagonists of the previous two games in the series, now all grown up.
Admittedly, though, the chemistry between this team is a lot less defined than “Xenoblade 3’s” group, and a large chunk of the playable roster beyond Matthew is woefully underdeveloped outside of the main plot.
I found myself wishing multiple times for just a little more downtime with these characters, a chance to see them just spend time together in a casual light.
It can’t be overstated, however, how much of this campaign is packed full of references to the previous entries. From locations and characters to blink-and-you-miss-it details like animations and attack names, “Future Redeemed” feels in some regards like a true love letter to “Xenoblade” as a whole.
The world of “Future Redeemed” is also just a blast to explore; one of my big complaints of the base game was how uninteresting the areas felt in comparison to other “Xenoblade” games but the locales on display here feel so much more unique and vibrant – not to mention capturing the essence of being a culmination of all the games before it – that I had plenty of trouble staying on the beaten path.
The game’s growth system, which amasses points to upgrade your characters by exploring the overworld, seems like it would only make all that feel like a chore, but thanks to the checklist it provides on what you’ve found, it becomes a blessing in a series known for having massive and dense maps.
Plus, being able to give my team a power-up through this system made my exploration feel all the more rewarding!
“Future Redeemed” is definitely a blast to play but I’d honestly be lying if I said this DLC didn’t leave me wanting more, especially in terms of story.
However, it’s also a wonderful complement to “Xenoblade Chronicles 3,” a terrific send-off for the decade-spanning story that many fans have grown up with, and a great game in its own right. For all its strengths and weaknesses, it’s absolutely worth a play for any fan of the series.
Davis Cobb is a reporter with The Tifton Gazette.
