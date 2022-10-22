Nintendo Switch
Don’t let the “3” fool you; the third installment in Monolith Soft’s beloved “Xenoblade Chronicles” series isn’t just an amazing game, but probably the best start for players new to the series.
It’s certainly a key part of the narrative established by prior entries, but like those predecessors, the links between them are equally scarce and abundant enough to both weave an interconnected tale and allow each game to be an independent epic.
Add in streamlined returning mechanics and easy to grasp new systems, and this game is definitely one of the best entry points for those looking to dive in.
Set in the battle-scarred world of Aionios, “Xenoblade Chronicles 3” sees a group of young soldiers from the warring nations of Keves and Agnus forced to band together after unlocking a mysterious power known as Ouroboros – and learning that someone may be pulling the strings behind their nations’ endless war.
The highlight of this game is by far its story and characters. While the “Xeno” series has never strayed from tackling mature and deep themes, never before have they weaved such an emotional and gripping tale that explores those topics than I think they have here.
During the heroes’ journey across Aionios, we see them confront the impact of war, grief and trauma, self-doubt and the fear of change, all the while clinging to their bonds with each other and hope in the future. Some characters in the game even feel like they’re implied to have PTSD or an anxiety disorder, and all of it is handled with the utmost maturity and nuance. It’s a beautiful story that almost brought me to tears on more occasions than I can count.
The six characters that make up the main cast are also all a delight, and definitely the best written main cast the series has ever had. They all bounce off of each other wonderfully, and all contribute to the greater narrative time and again in ways that make them all feel important and involved.
The supporting cast is nothing to scoff at, either, boasting over 20 diverse and dynamic characters to recruit and serve as your seventh party member.
However, the world of Aionios itself leaves much to be desired. In a series of games where you can explore an alien world, gigantic creatures drifting amid a sea of clouds, and the remains of a planet-sized colossus, the land of “Xenoblade 3” feels a bit bland in comparison.
Early segments of “Xenoblade 3” are also noticeably doting when it comes to tutorials, going so far as to instruct you on opening and closing menus. It feels patronizing to someone seasoned not just in the series, but RPGs as a whole. However, I can appreciate Monolith for going the extra mile in wanting the game to be accessible to all audiences, even if they may have taken it a little too far.
Unlike previous entries, there are very few mechanics here that feel obtuse or dense. I’m sure there are systems that are more intricate than they initially appear, but for a first-timer, this game is definitely easy to pick up.
For all I know those tutorials I griped about could have been the saving grace for someone just starting out.
I could probably fill a book with everything I have to say about this game, but at that point it would just be easier to recommend playing it for yourself instead.
I went into this game expecting something much different than what I got, but in all honesty, I don’t think what I wanted would have been as great as what I ended up playing. “Xenoblade Chronicles 3” is a masterpiece of a game, and by far the best one I’ve played all year.
Davis Cobb is a reporter with The Tifton Gazette.
