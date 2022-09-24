(PC, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S, Switch)
While shows like “Wipeout” were certainly entertaining to watch, the hectic nature of running through an eccentric obstacle course was never something that seemed too appealing to partake in directly.
However, reframing these slapstick antics with a cast of silly-looking characters and in the format of a video game creates an experience that’s just as much fun to watch as it is to play.
Mediatonic’s 2020 hit “Fall Guys,” also known as “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout,” is a unique platformer battle royale game, in which up to 60 players compete in a series of chaotic and whimsical challenges to receive the crown and be the last one standing.
The games offered are easy to grasp and difficult to master, offering new players immediate fun while giving veterans a challenge to overcome.
Controls can be a bit loopy and clunky, but this is honestly a point in favor of the game; doing something successfully feels truly rewarding, and with the ragdoll physics and goofy appearances of the playable characters, failing can often be funny enough that it doesn’t sting too much.
However, the crux of the game is its online battle royale matches, which means it requires a proper internet connection to even play, but in exchange, this means that players can hop onto a game with practically anyone in the world.
“Fall Guys” even offers the ability to form groups with other players you’re friends with, even across consoles, so you can jump into matches alongside your best buddies and work together to get the gold.
While the focus is certainly on aiming for number one, it says something that this game is still loads of fun regardless of how well you actually do.
Every time I’ve logged on for a game or two with my friends, I’ve had a blast, even if I’m eliminated from the first round.As a bonus, the game is currently free to download on all platforms; there’s a bit too heavy of an emphasis on microtransactions for my liking, but thankfully these are only for cosmetic changes. The game itself can be fully enjoyed without paying a cent.
So if you’ve got a group of buddies, a stable internet connection and you’re looking to have some fun, I’d recommend giving this game a try.
Davis Cobb is a reporter with The Tifton Gazette.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.