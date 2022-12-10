(Nintendo Switch)
Following lukewarm reception to some of their latest installments, the minds behind "Pokémon" decided to take a step in a different direction for their newest games.
And while the games of the ninth generation of the series, "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet," still have some issues to work out, there's no denying this is certainly a major step in the right direction.
Set in the Spain-inspired Paldea Region, both versions of the game see your fully customizable character as the newest student of Naranja (Scarlet) or Uva (Violet) Academy, just in time for the school project: a treasure hunting adventure across the country, one that you're free to shape as you see fit.
Unlike previous games, which focused almost entirely on one or two interconnected plots with rigid progression, "Scarlet and Violet" offers three freeform, independent narratives under the banner of this "treasure hunt" that you can take on any way you wish.
Each story path is wonderfully crafted, offering not only some of the best narratives in the series so far, but some of the best character work as well. From the colorful motley of Gym Leaders and Team Star bosses you'll square up against to your fellow classmates and teachers at the academy, everyone is chock full of personality and depth.
The nature of the plot also puts a great spin on the entire spectacle. Whereas other "Pokémon" games had you trying to dismantle a villainous organization or taking on mythical legendary Pokémon, the framing of a school project feels very grounded, creating a more personal adventure.
The levels of the Pokémon you fight in each area don't automatically scale to yours, however, meaning that certain locations and challenges will either be impossibly difficult or dismally easy, creating an unfortunate "hills and valleys" kind of adventure if you aren't aware of the "proper order."
Luckily, Paldea is still a blast to explore, and regardless of what path each Trainer takes, they'll be able to enjoy a massive world and whole host of new lovingly designed and immensely creative Pokémon.
"Scarlet and Violet" introduce another first for the series in the form of a true online multiplayer system. The new Union Circle mechanic allows up to four friends to journey across Paldea together, potentially playing through the entire game in one interconnected world.
However, it's necessary to point out the major elephant in the room: these games are unfinished. "Scarlet and Violet" are plagued with glitches and bugs that are thankfully mostly visual, but are noticeable enough to cut into the enjoyment of the game nonetheless.
I'd argue, though, this is less a problem with the games themselves and more with the production process. Developer Game Freak has unfortunately been regularly pressured to rush games in time for holiday releases, sending them out the door even if they aren't finished.
Just from playing them you can tell how much love and passion Game Freak put into these games, but the fact that they were forced to get them out the door before they were done has definitely harmed the games' overall quality.
"Scarlet and Violet" are still a blast to play, though, and definitely a step in the right direction for the series as a whole. With an update on the way to hopefully clean up a lot of these bugs, this is absolutely set to be one of the best Pokémon games in recent years, possibly ever. With any luck, the next installments will keep that trend going.
Davis Cobb is a reporter with The Tifton Gazette.
