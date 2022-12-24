PC, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4/5, Xbox One/X/S
The “Sonic the Hedgehog” series has always had a middling track record, with even its own fanbase rarely coming to a consensus on the quality of each installment. So when SEGA and Sonic Team unveiled the first trailers for “Sonic Frontiers,” expectations were rather low.
But after going through the entire game for myself, I can wholeheartedly say that “Sonic Frontiers” may be the best “Sonic” game I’ve ever played.
An open world “Sonic” game was always something I’d wanted but never thought could happen. It felt like lightning in a bottle to me: how do you take something as fast as Sonic and set it loose in an open world without running out of things to do in only a few hours?
Somehow, though, Sonic Team nailed the formula with “Frontiers,” giving you plenty of room to stretch your legs, a plethora of challenges and mysteries to uncover and beautiful locales to explore. I was often so absorbed in the world that I was on the other side of the map before I realized it.
Many of these challenges reward players with collectibles that are needed to progress the story or upgrade Sonic’s abilities, such as improving his speed or attack power.
Adding in some RPG mechanics is a great way of motivating players to explore the world, but when practically everything you do can award you any collectible, it’s laughably easy to get all of the items you need without doing it as the game intended.
There are so many avenues of getting what you need to progress that it almost discourages you from exploring and trying everything the game has to offer.
Despite that, what “Frontiers” has to offer is honestly so fun anyway that it’s hard not to want to explore it all.
While the game takes Sonic and his friends to the new locale of the mysterious Starfall Islands, everything is wonderfully tied into the series canon. Not only does the story have roots in the existing lore but characters reference events from prior games and other characters in the canon, something that few modern installments in the series have gone the extra mile for.
Even the Cyber Space levels, which at first glance only seem like reused assets, are in actuality are lovingly crafted recreations of classic stages.
There’s a ton of love for the series here and it’s greatly appreciated.
Character work is on point as well; every character in the game feels perfectly in character, a breath of fresh air after numerous games where their personalities have been butchered.
Sonic’s interactions with his friends are full of life and energy, and even his banter with the enemies he comes across feels perfectly written.
Combat, another first for the series, is dynamic and fast-paced, fitting the speed the hedgehog is known for. “Frontiers” gives Sonic an array of new moves that feel great to land, easy to chain together, and an absolute blast to use.
The boss fights are notably some of the game’s highest heights, allowing players to take on massive Titans as the golden-hued Super Sonic.
What’s normally an ace in the hole for final confrontations makes a regular appearance in “Frontiers,” and honestly, it’s never looked or felt cooler.
I was definitely one of the people that was skeptical of “Sonic Frontiers” when it was first shown off, but I can say now that I had absolutely nothing to worry about.
This game is a strong new step for the series, an absolute delight to play for fans and newcomers alike, and I can’t wait to see where they take “Sonic” next.
Davis Cobb is a reporter with The Tifton Gazette.
