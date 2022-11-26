PC, Switch, PS4/5, Xbox One
Modern gamers may not know exactly what “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge” is trying to harken back to, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still a ton to love.
Acting as a new age successor to the beloved roots of “Turtles in Time,” “Shredder’s Revenge” brings a classic arcade beat-em-up experience to modern consoles, all the while oozing with charm and character that makes it feel right at home in the “TMNT” franchise.
When the sinister Shredder enacts his plan for vengeance against the Turtles and New York, everyone’s favorite mean, green ninja teens set out on a trek across their city – and even dimensions – to take him down.
“Shredder’s Revenge” takes full advantage of its modern platforms, bringing not only gorgeous pixel art and music that strikes the perfect balance between modern and retro, but allowing up to six people to join in on the fun through online multiplayer.
Gamers can play not only as Mikey, Donnie, Leo and Raph, but also their master, Splinter, and friend April O’Neil.
Every character has the same move-set, aside from some small differences, but varied stats will affect how each handles combat, such as dealing more damage or having a larger range.
Frankly, though, having a broader playstyle with only differing stats makes each character both approachable and unique in their own right.
The simple combat is also a massive positive; there aren’t any massive juggles or hundred-hit combos, but each hit feels solid and satisfying, and it’s easy to get into a good flow with just what the game gives you.
“Shredder’s Revenge” is also a lot more accessible than its predecessors; while the classic “TMNT” arcade games certainly aren’t hard, some gamers unused to the format may find difficulty in getting through the entire game on just the lives the game provides them.
This game does have this classic arcade style, but also offers a more forgiving mode that resets your life counter to max between stages, giving players a much easier trek should they want it.
However, the campaign itself is unfortunately short and there honestly isn’t a lot of replayability to be found, either. You’ll end up doing most of the additional challenges of each level on your first playthrough, and even the extra endings you get from beating the game as each character aren’t much more than a single image and a paragraph.
And while it certainly is wonderful how much personality and love for its parent series this game has, even going to the extent of getting the original voice actors of each turtle to reprise their role, there’s no denying that said love and personality is exclusively for the ‘80s cartoon. This wouldn’t be as much of a problem if it came out in the series’ heyday, but in 2022, we’ve had dozens more incarnations of the franchise that newer generations have become much more familiar with.
Those who grew up with “Turtles in Time” and the classic cartoon will likely love seeing these characters again but newer fans more used to the newer installments will probably find themselves lost and confused.
There’s no sugarcoating it: this game was built on nostalgia. That doesn’t mean that there isn’t still something here for newer fans. Any content with the Ninja Turtles is a blast for me, no matter what era it comes from, and frankly, learning about all these wacky characters spawned from the ‘80s cartoon just made me want to dig into the show itself.
Maybe by playing this game, some of the fans who grew up with the newer cartoons, the IDW comics, or even the live action movies might also decide to go back in time a bit and learn about the series’ history.
“Shredder’s Revenge” definitely had a target audience, but even for people outside of that demographic – even outside of fans of the franchise– there’s a ton to love. Whether you want to take on this on your own or with a group of buddies, this is definitely a beat-em-up you don’t want to miss.
Davis Cobb is a reporter with The Tifton Gazette.
