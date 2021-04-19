VALDOSTA — The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the victim and a suspect in a fatal shooting from the weekend.
Leon Thomas Jr., 31, of Brooks County was killed after an argument at a Valdosta nightclub early Saturday, Sheriff Ashley Paulk said Monday.
Justin Williams, 29, of Valdosta is wanted on a murder charge, the sheriff said.
City police were called out to a report of an argument at a nightclub in the 4100 block of Bemiss Road between 2:30-3 a.m. Saturday, April 17, Paulk said. The argument began as a dispute among women which morphed into an argument between men which moved to the parking lot of a nearby business located in the county, which is where the shooting took place, the sheriff said.
Both Valdosta police and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office personnel worked the crime scene, Paulk said. “It was a good example of great cooperation,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.