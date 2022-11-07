VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta wants to make the holiday season memorable for persons with developmental disabilities and behavioral health needs who reside at the Parkwood Developmental Center.
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, Mayor Scott James Matheson, Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell and members of the Valdosta Fire Department will deliver gifts to more than 100 patients — ages 7 to 80 — who reside at the facility, as part of the annual Mayor’s Motorcade. Each year, Valdosta and other cities across Georgia collect and deliver gifts to patients at state behavioral health hospitals through the annual Mayor’s Christmas Motorcade, sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association, city officials said in a statement.
However, due to the closure of the Southwestern State Hospital in Thomasville several years ago, the nearest state hospital serving Valdosta patients is located in Columbus. Instead of collecting and transporting these gifts to a remote community, Valdosta mayors and the Valdosta Fire Department have been spreading cheer to the residents at the Parkwood Development Center.
“I encourage the citizens and businesses of our community to remember those in need during the holiday season,” Matheson said. “Facilities like these are committed to providing quality-of-life care and life-skills training to people who cannot live independently.”
Organizers encourage local businesses, civic organizations, churches, schools, scout troops and other interested groups or individuals to help collect gifts for the event. Items being collected for patients in time for the holidays include clothing for men and women, hair dryers, small radios and clocks, Matchbox cars/trucks, small musical instruments and toiletries such as solid deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrushes.
Monetary donations are welcome and will be used to purchase uncollected items on the list, city officials said. Unwrapped donations and checks should be made payable to the Valdosta Fire Department and will be accepted through Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Fire Department’s Administrative Office, 106 S. Oak St.
