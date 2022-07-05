VALDOSTA – A juvenile accidentally set a fire at a Kirkwood Circle residence Tuesday morning and firefighters saved a resident from the blaze, according to a Valdosta Fire Department statement.
At 8:11 a.m. Tuesday, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire.
"The first fire unit arrived within five minutes to find smoke and flames coming from the residence," city fire officials said in the statement. "The accurate and timely dispatch of information by Lowndes County 911 and coordinated efforts by fire crews on scene resulted in the rescue of an occupant and rapid fire control."
The resident was treated and transported by South Georgia Medical Center EMS to the hospital, where he was later released.
Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center assisted with on-scene operations.
