VALDOSTA – One adult and three children evacuated their residence during a Saturday fire caused by unattended cooking, fire officials said in a statement released Saturday.
The Valdosta Fire Department arrived at the 700 block of Georgia Avenue shortly after getting the call at about 7:30 p.m. to see heavy smoke and flames coming from a home’s windows, according to a VFD statement.
During a search and rescue, a cat was saved, fire officials stated. There were no reported injuries, a statement read.
A total of 18 VFD personnel responded to the fire, according to the statement.
Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center Emergency Medical Services assisted on scene.
