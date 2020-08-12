VALDOSTA — City firefighters responded to a structure fire at a condemned house at 910 Charlton St. Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
The house, which was vacant, had smoke and flames emanating from a window in the front corner of the building, according to authorities.
A search revealed no one present at the house and authorities reported no injuries.
City officials said 17 Valdosta Fire Department personnel responded to the call at 9:58 a.m. and arrived to the scene in three minutes.
The fire remains under investigation, according to authorities.
