VALDOSTA – As the Fourth of July nears, city officials say it is vital to be aware that the sound of fireworks can negatively affect combat veterans.
"As part of its appreciation for those who defended America’s freedoms, the Valdosta Fire Department and Citizens Fire Academy alumni are increasing public awareness by providing yard signs to help reduce the impact fireworks have on combat veterans," city officials said in a statement. "When celebrating this Fourth of July, remember the veteran brothers and sisters who sacrificed so much for this country."
The signs will help remind the community to be considerate of those who have served the country, city officials said, adding "being mindful of where and when fireworks are used ensures respect and consideration for veterans.
"Additionally, it is essential to be aware of the noise level of the fireworks used and to only use them at a level that will not be disruptive to veterans."
Fire department officials said they hope this small gesture will make the holiday more enjoyable for veterans.
"If you are a combat veteran and want a yard sign, don’t hesitate to contact the Valdosta Fire Department at (229) 333-1835," city officials said.
"Let’s work together to make this Fourth of July memorable for all the right reasons."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.