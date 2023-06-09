VALDOSTA – It has been a year since Valdosta Fire Department became a licensed medical first responder agency through the Georgia Office of EMS.
For the first time in the history of Valdosta Fire Department, city officials said in a statement, it was licensed in May 2022 as an Emergency Medical Service.
Valdosta Fire Department was recently evaluated and successfully approved to have its license renewed, city officials said.
The purpose of being licensed through the Georgia Office of EMS is to "ensure quality service is being provided to our customers as a support to South Georgia Medical Center EMS," city officials said.
