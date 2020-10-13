VALDOSTA – The cause of a Monday night structure fire at the 100 block of West MLK Jr. Drive is still under investigation, according to a city statement released Tuesday.
There were no reported injuries in the fire, the release stated.
The Valdosta Fire Department responded to the fire around 11:45 p.m. Monday and found heavy smoke coming from the front of the building, according to the city.
Firemen were able to gain control of the fire quickly, the city release stated.
Sixteen VFD personnel arrived on scene. The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center Emergency Medical Services assisted.
