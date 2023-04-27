VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department will host its inaugural fire investigators symposium 9 a.m., May 11.
The symposium will be held at the Lowndes County Emergency Operations Center, 250 Douglas St., city officials said in a statement.
The symposium “aims to provide one of many training and networking opportunities for agencies in fire investigations throughout the state,” city officials said.
Participants will be placed in groups with different scenarios to conduct a mock investigation of a residential structure fire, then present their findings to their peers.
“I am beyond excited to host this event for agencies to come together. This training will enhance the ability of fire investigators to better serve our communities,” Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said.
The symposium allows professionals in the field to network, train and practice strategies for awareness and investigations; this is the first of three in South Georgia and seating is limited.
For more information, contact Lt. Dereck Willis, (229) 333-1835.
