VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Fire Department will host a car seat safety check, 9 a.m.-noon Monday, June 12, at Mathis City Auditorium.
VFD is partnering with the South Georgia Trauma Team (made up of VFD and South Georgia Medical Department of Trauma), Lowndes County Safe Kids, Valdosta Police Department and Lowndes County Georgia Family Connection and Department of Public Health to educate the public on proper car seat installation, city officials said in a statement.
Residents can drive through the check stations and receive one-on-one demonstrations from certified car seat technicians. “Events like these are important because improper installation of car seats can result in significant injury or death in the event of a car accident,” Fire Safety Educator Sherina Ferrell said. “We can walk the parent or guardian through installing the car seat and answer any questions.”
As part of the community risk-reduction efforts, VFD participates in the child seat safety program, where firefighters are certified to train parents to install car seats in vehicles properly, city officials said. Correct car seat installation is a common area of uncertainty for many new parents, city representatives said. On average, three out of four car seats are installed incorrectly.
“When installing a car or booster seat, referring to the manufacturer’s directions is essential,” city officials said. “Your child’s height and weight determine the seat type and its positioning.”
For an appointment or more information, call Sherina Ferrell, public safety and life educator, at (229) 333-1835.
