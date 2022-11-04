VALDOSTA – The American Legion Post 13 will host a Veterans Day program, 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Lowndes High School.
The event will take place in the school’s new Performing Arts Center, organizers said in a statement.
“Keynote speaker will be Col. Waring,” organizers said. The LHS Georgia Bridgemen will perform patriotic songs as well as the specific military branch songs as former members of those branches are honored.
The LHS Chorus will sing the national anthem and the Joint Air Force and Navy Junior ROTC units will present the colors. The C Company, 61st Georgia Volunteers will provide the rifle volley in the 21 gun salute.
“Parking will be available at the front of the school with plenty of handicapped spaces,” organizers said.
“After the ceremony, everyone is encouraged to come to American Legion Post 13, located at 1301 Williams St., for a Marine Corps birthday ‘cutting of the cake’ and lunch, provided by American Legion Post 13.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.