VALDOSTA — 90Works will hold a Veterans Day Extravaganza, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 10, Olympic Park, 100 W. Florida Ave.
90Works of Valdosta provides “services for veteran households pending and experiencing homelessness,” organizers said in a statement. “We offer intensive case management, linkage to resources / services in their community as well as temporary financial assistance to assist these families to overcome homelessness.”
90Works vision is to help people move from being in crisis and vulnerable to safe, stable and thriving, organizers said.
“Our goal is to provide the veterans we serve with access to housing opportunities, employment resources, link with transportation in their area, showcase the available medical resources in the area and provide them with means to identify safety resources and support from community partners in this area.
“We are seeking community partners, agencies and businesses who would like to participate and or offer resources and or services to assist in making this event successful.”
For more information, call Akunna Bryant at (229) 449-2714 or Henderica Robinson at (770) 846-1384.
