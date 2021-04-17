VALDOSTA – Use of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the regional veterans health system has been temporarily paused, health officials announced Friday.
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System operates the Valdosta community-based outpatient clinic.
Anyone currently scheduled to receive the Janssen vaccine will be rescheduled to either have the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine administered, according to a statement from the system.
People able to be vaccinated by the health system include "anyone who served in the military, their caregivers and spouses, and some other beneficiaries under the authority granted by the Save Lives Act, signed by President Joe Biden on March 24, 2021," according to a statement.
The Valdosta veterans affairs clinic, 348 Enterprise Drive, Suite B, is available for vaccinations by appointment only.
More information: va.gov/covid-19-vaccine and (352) 548-6000 ext. 103755.
