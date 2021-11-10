VALDOSTA – Valdosta Early College Academy seventh-grade students visited Valdosta State University STEAM Center art and science of sports interactive exhibit.
The STEAM Center for Applied Creativity and Innovation, art and science of sports is an interactive exhibit which offers many real-life applications of art and science related to sports.
“The goal of these hands-on, interactive displays is to increase STEAM knowledge, career opportunities and higher education degree awareness for our region,” Dr. Brian Gerber, director of the STEAM Center, said.
“The STEAM Center meets the need for an interactive exhibit ... for those students in our area that will never be able to travel to Jacksonville or Tallahassee to a museum and pay for admission. We wanted to offer this to our local community at no cost to them for them to enjoy it.”
Behind each display is a science or an art principle, and some displays have both principles.
The emphasis is on job awareness and college majors so that visitors will see real-world application at each display.
Aniah Glanta and Shawn Evans, Valdosta Early College Academy seventh-grade students, were among the group of students who explored the exhibit.
“Today has been a fun and different experience. This opens my eyes to the career possibilities and it feels amazing to be at Valdosta State,” Glanta said.
Evans said, “Visiting the STEAM Center can help learn about the multiple careers for your future. I have enjoyed learning about reflexes especially as it relates to basketball.”
The art and science of sports exhibit is funded by donations from companies such as Hunt Industries, CJB Industries, Home Depot and other community partners.
Gerber said it is through monetary and construction of exhibits from community partners that allow the exhibit to be executed.
The arts and science of sports exhibit is free and open to the public until Nov. 20 and will reopen in the spring.
The STEAM Center for Applied Creativity and Innovation, 1302 N. Patterson St., is open for field trips during the day by reservation only and open to the public 4-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday.
