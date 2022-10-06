VALDOSTA — South Georgia Pecan and the Valdosta Early College Academy partner once again to help students in multiple ways.
The 14th annual holiday pecan sale is online to raise proceeds for VECA students.
Dr. Brian Gerber, Valdosta State University faculty coordinator of STEAM Center for Applied Creativity and Innovation and one of VECA’s founding members, and VECA Principal Dr. Johnnie Marshall said all of the money raised by purchasing South Georgia Pecan products online assist in purchasing iPads for each student, a field trip to Washington D.C. for each ninth-grade class and a leadership academy for the students.
“The students begin at VECA in the sixth grade as average or below in academic achievement but graduate from the school as extraordinary young adults with leadership capabilities, about 30 credit hours from VSU and prepared to successfully complete their college degrees,” Gerber said. “The support provided through the pecan sale is an important way to provide opportunities for the students that would otherwise be out of reach.”
The partnership between South Georgia Pecan and VECA was formed shortly after the academy was established in 2008.
Available items include a signature assortment, the Spectacular Seven, the one-pound gift box, Taste of Pecans, the Crowd Pleaser and a two-pound gift box.
“We thank those in the community that support us by purchasing a sweet treat. and we are truly grateful for the partnerships with South Georgia Pecan and Valdosta State University,” Marshall said.
“Without their longstanding support, we know our scholars would not be able to achieve at the high levels they do because they would not have an enriched classroom environment to support their learning.”
Gerber said, “Along with the skilled and dedicated staff at VECA, VSU plays a key partnership role in supporting VECA students. One small way we are able to do this is through the annual pecan sale. The sale not only helps students but demonstrates VSU’s commitment to the next generation of students and supports our local businesses and pecan growers.”
The pecan fundraiser ends Dec. 9.
To purchase South Georgia Pecan products, visit VECA’s website, www.myveca.org. For more information call or email Gerber at (229) 333-5353 or blgerber@valdosta.edu.
