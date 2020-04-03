VDT COVID-19 Database

Following data trends about the coronavirus can be difficult and taxing, not to mention finding relevant numbers to your local area that are understandable.
So, The Valdosta Daily Times wants to help!
The VDT created a website to track COVID-19 across the South Health District. Numbers per county, graphs, cases per 100,000 people - you name it and we've got it!
One thing our database does not have, however, is recovery numbers. Why not? Read Chris Herbert's piece about the inconsistencies with COVID-19 recovery data.
We will update it daily after noon numbers are released from the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
