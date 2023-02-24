VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools has opened online registration for the 2023-24 school year.
“We will also host a drive-through preK and kindergarten registration on Wednesday, March 1, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the parking lot between the VCS Central Office and Bazemore-Hyder Stadium,” school officials said in a statement.
“We are asking participants to enter through the Williams Street side of the lot and exit onto Slater Street. Everyone is asked to remain in their vehicles at all times.”
Students being considered for preK must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 and students registering for kindergarten must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, school officials said. Students must also live in the J.L. Lomax, Pinevale, Sallas Mahone, S.L. Mason or W.G. Nunn elementary school zones.
Students who are currently attending preK in Valdosta City Schools do not need to register for kindergarten, school officials said.
More information: Call (229) 333-8500.
Required Documents to Complete Enrollment
– Certified/official birth certificate of child.
– Copy of child’s Social Security card or signed waiver.
– Shot record on Georgia Certificate of Immunization (Form 3231).
– Certificate of eye, ear, dental and nutrition examination (Form 3300) (Records may be obtained at the Health Department Mondays through Fridays).
– Proof of residence within the school district.
Minimum of two current documents from this list is required for all students:
– Current utility bill with parent’s name and address (Must Be One Form of Proof).
– Rental agreement with parent’s name, address and children living in the home; and/or
– Mortgage statement or payment booklet with parent’s name and address.
Registration is open now.
Visit https://www.gocats.org/o/vcs/page/vcsstudentregistration to register online.
