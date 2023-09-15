VALDOSTA – The Valdosta City Schools Board of Education determined the district’s upcoming End of Course assessments weight to remain at 20% following the Georgia Department of Education’s recent set minimum of 10% during Tuesday evening’s regular session meeting.
Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Dr. Alissa Sasser approached the podium to introduce End of Course Test Weight. She recommended the board to keep the test weight at its current 20%.
Sasser explained that the Department of Teaching and Learning sent a survey to teachers and parents regarding the potential change. They also held a focus group meeting with teachers who instruct courses that undergo the state’s End of Course tests.
The Georgia Department of Education School Board ruled to set a minimum test weight at 10% of the student’s final grade and gives the districts the flexibility to select a weight.
VHS Academic Math Coach Thomas Robinson presented scenario sheets that showed student’s have a higher probability of passing a class with a weight of 20% rather than 15% or the 10% minimum.
“If you were to count up the total number of passing scenarios on the 20% document, including the gray area where they’re mathematically guaranteed a passing grade, there are 77 total possibilities where a student passes the course with a C or higher with a 20% weight. Under the 10% weight that number drops to 69 possibilities,” Robinson said.
Superintendent Dr. Craig Lockhart informed the Board of Education that the Valdosta City Schools Teaching and Learning Committee recently met to discuss informational items for the night’s meeting including K-12 assessment audit, an update about the recent academic coach academy and Harris Solutions, also referred to as eWalk, for assessing teaching staff.
He said the assessments audit was conducted to ensure that the tests the district administers are scientifically valid and reliable along with the Georgia State Department of Education standards.
Lockhart continued presenting the Consulting Contract with Seamless Education Associates, LLC. Shared documents showed that SEA would be hired to secure the Georgia College and Career Academies Project (GCCAP) grant for the Fall 2024.
“SEA has a proven track record for helping districts secure grant funding, which totals $3,100,000. If awarded, the grant funds will be used to upgrade the existing Valdosta High School by adding CTAE programs and pathways that meet high student interest, high employer demand jobs in the workforce,” the document said
The estimated cost for SEA services is $134,500 to be funded through the General or CARES budgets.
The board voted in favor to move forward with the consulting contract with Seamless Education Associates, LLC and keeping the EOC test weight at 20% with a vote 7-0. Vice Chair Kelisa Brown of District 2 and Board Member Tad Moseley of District 6 were absent from the votes.
Other actions
Lockhart then gave a brief Superintendent Report and introduced a merit pay program as an informational item.
“Pay-for-performance, or merit pay, is an educational trend that has been utilized in districts across the United States, including Georgia, as a method of improving student achievement on state standardized tests. The superintendent recommends a merit pay system for VCS employees,” shared documents showed.
Lockhart explained that the program would only be implemented if funds are available. He said other districts have used CARES funds to provide retention incentives. However, those funds will expire in Fall 2024.
“That opportunity is going to go away altogether. This would give us a way to recognize and reward our staff but also provide the accountability that our students are able to perform at the highest level,” he said.
Currently, the program plans to reward teachers approximately $2,000 if they instruct a “high-stakes” End-of-Grade or End-of-Course test. A non-EOC and EOG teacher and paraprofessional would receive about $1,000, Lockhart said. All school support staff, administration, clerical, custodial, cafeteria staff and long-term substitutes would be eligible for $500.
Lockhart explained that the program is still in the planning stages for staff eligibility criteria and there will be more research conducted prior to its official establishment.
“We want to make sure that this is never punitive. Some teachers have students that have more challenges. The way this is set up is based upon the school’s performance, so even if your class performance doesn’t quite add up to what we want, if the school altogether is able to be successful then everyone succeeds. No one would be punished in this. People can only stand to win,” he said.
Cassandra Stokes, a member of the track team’s booster club, raised concerns about the concession stand and the state of the restroom and storage facilities.
“We’re supposed to be a state facility school, but the track is not a state facility school. There’s much upgrades that are needed as far as the triple jump and long jump area, the shot put area. There’s a lot that needs to be done to accommodate what needs to be done,” she said.
She also raised concerns about the student’s athletes not being supported by the district when they need to travel for national track meets.
The board did not give a comment regarding Stokes’ concerns but did thank her for her statements prior to adjourning for executive session.
The Valdosta City Schools Board of Education’s next scheduled work session meeting is for Sept. 26 at Pinevale Elementary School.
