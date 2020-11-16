VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools reported two students and two employees as current COVID-19 positive cases, according to the system's weekly update Monday.
Thirty-four students and four employees are quarantined due to possible exposure, according to the update.
This data reflects number of cases as of Friday, Nov. 13, school officials stated.
There are 8,304 students in Valdosta City Schools; 2,544 are virtual students and 5,760 students are in-person, according to the update.
There are 1,122 employees working for Valdosta City Schools, the update read.
The school system plans to release new data Nov. 20 reflecting numbers from Nov. 14-Nov. 20 due to a Thanksgiving break.
The district will be closed from Nov. 23-Nov. 27 and reopens Nov. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.