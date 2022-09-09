ATLANTA— Georgia is among 34 states to receive a share of $438.5 million from a lawsuit settlement with Juul Labs, a manufacturer of electronic cigarettes.
A two-year multi-state investigation into marketing and sales practices of Juul found the company willfully engaged in an advertising campaign that appealed to youth, though its e-cigarettes are both illegal for them to purchase and are unhealthy for youth to use.
According to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, the investigation found that Juul marketed to underage users with launch parties, advertisements using young and trendy-looking models, social media posts and free samples.
It marketed a technology-focused, sleek design that could be easily concealed and sold its product in flavors known to be attractive to underage users.
Juul also manipulated the chemical composition of its product to make the vapor less harsh on the throats of young and inexperienced users.
“For two years, we have worked with a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general to learn all of the facts associated with Juul’s marketing to minors,” Carr said.
“Underage vaping has reached epidemic proportions and our office is committed to protecting Georgia’s youth from products that could be harmful to their health.
“That includes holding accountable those that unlawfully try to sell dangerous and addictive e-cigarettes to minors in our state.”
The investigation further revealed that Juul’s original packaging was misleading in that it did not clearly disclose that it contained nicotine and misled consumers to believe that consuming one Juul pod was the equivalent of smoking one pack of combustible cigarettes, Carr stated.
The company also misrepresented that its product was a smoking cessation device without FDA approval to make such claims.
As part of the settlement, Juul would pay 34 states and territories $438.5 million during a period of six to 10 years – with the amount increasing depending on how long Juul takes to make the payments.
The settlement would force the company to limit its marketing and sales practices by, in part, refraining from youth marketing, use of cartoons, allowing access to websites without age verification on landing page, advertising on billboards and public transportation and depicting persons younger than age 35 in any marketing.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Youth Tobacco Survey found that e-cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco product among youth since 2014.
The survey of students in 2021 revealed that one out of every 35 middle school students (2.8%) and one of every nine high school students (11.3%) reported they had used electronic cigarettes in the past 30 days.
Under the settlement, more than $19 million has been allocated for payment to Georgia.
Juul Labs released a statement following the announcement of the settlement, noting its appreciation to attorneys general to combat underage usage.
“We remain focused on the future as we work to fulfill our mission to transition adult smokers away from cigarettes – the number one cause of preventable death – while combating underage use,” Juul stated.
The company also stated it is appealing a marketing denial order by the United States Food and Drug Administration that would prohibit the sale, distribution or marketing of its e-cigarettes in the U.S.
In addition to Georgia, others states have signed on to the agreement, including Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
