HAHIRA — Valwood School’s Odyssey of the Mind teams competed earlier this month at the World Finals in Lansing, Mich.
The team competed against 750 teams from 11 countries and 43 states. The purpose of the World Finals competition is to focus on creative problem solving using a team approach.
According to school officials, teams are scored on a combination of points earned from long-term solutions, spontaneous solutions and style.
“We are very proud of our OM teams. Their performances are so creative and unique and allow each individual personality to shine all while working together to solve their problem. Thank you to our parent volunteers and coaches who give so much of their time to make OM possible at Valwood. Go, Valiants,” John Davis, Valwood head of school, said in a statement.
The upper school team included two students, Bry Harsey and Jaxson Routsong. Students placed 29th out of 46 teams in Division II, Problem 3, “The Walls of Troy.”
Harsey and Routsong competed in the absence of four other team members and landed a response from the judge for their performance which stated, “You embody the spirit of Odyssey and you should be proud of yourselves. We are.”
The middle school team, which included lower school students, was comprised of Solomon Hardy (sixth), Zachary Routsong (sixth), Avery Thacker (fifth), Drew DeMersseman (fifth), Maci Westberry (fourth) and Shania Singhani (third).
School officials said they were among the youngest in their division going against teams of all eighth graders.
The team placed 24th out of 54 teams in the Division II, Problem 3, “The Walls of Troy.” One judge wrote, “Valwood School, great job! We really liked your idea! Good teamwork changing at the last minute.”
Both teams were coached by Kerri Routsong.
