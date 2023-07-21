HAHIRA — Valwood senior James Godbee earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.
About one-quarter of 1% of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2022, only 3,376 out of 1.34 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36, school officials said in a statement.
The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1–36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores.
The score for ACT’s optional writing test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score.
“Earning a top score on the ACT is a remarkable achievement,” ACT CEO Janet Godwin said. “A student’s exceptional score of 36 will provide any college or university with ample evidence of their readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”
The ACT is a curriculum-based achievement exam that measures what students have learned in school. Students who earn a 36 composite score have likely mastered all of the skills and knowledge they will need to succeed in the first-year college courses in the core subject areas, school officials said.
ACT scores are accepted by the major four-year colleges and universities across the U.S.
James is the son of Jim and Julie Godbee. He enrolled at Valwood in 2011 as a pre-k student. He was an academic leader in ninth and 10th grades. He is a recipient of the Presbyterian Award, Georgia Merit Award, the Headmaster’s Award, the Yale Book Award, and several subject awards, school officials said.
Godbee has also been on the headmaster’s list all three years of high school.
He was inducted into the National Honor Society, the Spanish Honor Society and he was a member of student council and Youth Leadership Lowndes. He is also a member of the FCA leadership team and leads Bible studies for lower school students.
In addition to his academic accomplishments, Godbee made time for extracurricular activities. He is a member of the Valwood varsity football and baseball teams, and he completed more than 100 hours of community service each year of high school.
He is the chairman of the student volunteers at the First Baptist Food Ministry and active with the youth group at Park Avenue Church.
Head of School John Davis said, “James is an impressive young man. He works hard in the classroom and on the field. We could not be prouder of James’ ACT score and we look forward to what is to come during his senior year at Valwood.”
For more information about Valwood, visit www.valwood.org or schedule a tour.
