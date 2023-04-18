HAHIRA — Valwood junior Thomas Griner has been selected to participate in the 2023 Georgia Governor’s Honors Program this summer.
Griner will be attending this selective program in June when he will be able to further his knowledge of social studies, school officials said in a statement.
“GHP is an amazing program and I plan to learn as much as possible in Statesboro over the summer to use this opportunity to the fullest extent,” Thomas said. “I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity and plan to represent not only myself but my school to the best of my abilities.”
According to the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, the state-level process was competitive this year. Of the 4,100 nominees, approximately 1,500 students were selected for an interview at the state level.
Thomas completed the state interview in March. The 684 students selected to attend GHP this summer demonstrate superior skills in the area of their nomination.
John Davis, Valwood head of school, said, “We are extremely proud of Thomas. This is an amazing opportunity where he will be challenged academically and will learn from experts in the field of social studies. He will also gain knowledge from his like-minded peers whom he will be collaborating with this summer.”
The Georgia Governor’s Honors Program is a residential summer program for gifted and talented rising juniors and seniors.
“The program offers instruction that is designed to provide students with academic, cultural and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators and leaders,” school officials said.
“The road to GHP is not an easy one. Students must be nominated by their school and complete an online application. Nominees then select a teacher that can speak to their ability in their chosen area of nomination.”
In February, nominees are selected to attend the state semifinalist event and interview. Semifinalists selected as finalists are invited to attend the summer program.
GHP is held in mid-summer (mid-June to mid-July) as a residential educational experience on a college or university campus. Students attend classes in the mornings and afternoons in specific areas of study, and they participate in a wide variety of social and instructional opportunities every evening.
Meals and rooms are provided by the program with the only required and expected costs to the students being travel expenses to and from the interviews, a few basic supplies for classes and dorm rooms and spending money as desired during the program.
Griner will join students from across the state of Georgia on the campus of Georgia Southern University in Statesboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.