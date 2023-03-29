HAHIRA — Valwood senior Jacoba Foster was invited to be interviewed for the prestigious Mercer Special Consideration Program for Pre-Med.
“This is an ‘invitation only’ event and an incredibly competitive process,” school officials said in a statement.
Generally, 18-20 incoming freshmen are selected each year for the special program.
Complete applications for SCP were subject to screening by the M.D. Program Admissions Committee at Mercer University School of Medicine in this selective process before a decision to invite applicants to an interview is made.
The Admissions Committee invites roughly 40 applicants to an interview at Mercer University School of Medicine as a step toward further consideration, school officials said.
The Mercer University School of Medicine is specific to Georgia residents only, as stated in the mission statement.
After completing the rigorous process, Foster has been invited to enroll in the special consideration program at Mercer and is one of the few students selected from hundreds of applications for Mercer’s pre-med program.
Students in the SCP program who meet the requirements are guaranteed a spot in the Mercer university School of Medicine without having to interview.
Foster is the daughter of Jonathan Foster and Jessica Lamb. She enrolled at Valwood School as a sophomore. Throughout upper school, she has been on either the merit roll or the headmaster’s list.
Foster is a member of the National Honor Society, the Spanish Honor Society, Student Council and played varsity softball for the Valiants.
After graduation from Valwood, she plans to attend Mercer University as a pre-med student, then pursue a career in hematology.
“I am honored to be chosen for this prestigious program,” she said. “The interview process has opened the door for scholarships, making my dream of going to medical school a reality. I am very excited about this opportunity.”
She is the second Valwood graduate to receive this honor. Chloe Lynn Collins, class of 2022, was the first.
