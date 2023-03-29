HAHIRA — Valwood School senior Bennett Alvarado is one of 154 graduating seniors being recognized as a 2023 Georgia Scholar.
He is the only Georgia Scholar from the Valdosta-Lowndes County area, school officials said in a statement.
State School Superintendent Richard Woods made the announcement Monday.
The Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life through the Georgia Scholar program. Each Georgia Scholar receives a seal for their diploma.
“I extend my sincerest congratulations to the 2023 Georgia Scholars,” Woods said. “These 154 Class of 2023 seniors worked hard, became leaders in their schools and communities, and took advantage of the opportunities offered in Georgia public schools. I wish them continued success as they embark on their futures, including plans for after high school and beyond. I know they’ll continue to make us all proud.”
Georgia Scholars carried exemplary course loads during their four years of high school, performed excellently in all courses, successfully participated in interscholastic events at their schools and communities, and assumed leadership roles in extracurricular activities sponsored by their schools.
According to the Georgia Department of Education, the student must have a minimum combined score of 1360 on the SAT at one test sitting; or a composite score of 31 at one test sitting on the ACT.
A student has a non-weighted, cumulative grade point average of at least 3.75 on a 4.0 scale. The student must have participated in at least three different competitive interscholastic activities (e.g., athletics, music and literary events, fairs, and exhibits).
The student must have been appointed by a school official, or elected to, positions of leadership in a minimum of two different organizations sponsored by the school. A student has shown evidence of leadership in a minimum of two different organizations outside the school, including being appointed by an organization sponsor or elected to a position of leadership or role of responsibility in a minimum of one of these activities.
The Georgia Scholar program is coordinated by Georgia Department of Education in partnership with local school districts and schools.
The full list of recipients can be viewed at www.gadoe.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.