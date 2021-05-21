VALDOSTA — Forty-eight seniors took their first steps into life beyond high school Friday afternoon.
Ceremonies for Valwood School’s 51st graduating class took place at Perimeter Road Baptist Church.
After the Pledge of Allegiance and opening remarks, the Jefferson Cup was presented to 16 Valwood graduates who had attended the school since kindergarten.
Next, the Emily Anderson Scholarship Award was presented to Alexandra Peeples. The academic award is named after a former teacher and director of Valwood.
A vocal duet of the song “I Hope You Dance” performed by Charlotte Griner and Laura Ashlee McRae was followed by speeches from the co-salutatorians.
Brenna Clark reminded the audience of Abraham Lincoln’s words “The best way to predict the future is to create it,” while Alex Fouraker told his classmates that “great times are still ahead.”
In her valedictory address, Capri Persuad said, “Every year of high school was better than the last.”
Then came the big moment: diplomas were awarded by John L. Davis Sr., Vallye Blanton and Justin Henderson.
