VALDOSTA – An email sent to parents from Headmaster John L. Davis Thursday afternoon said a parent of a Valwood student is one of the patients who tested positive for COVID-19.
The school encouraged students to immediately self-isolate and stay confined to their home for the next 14 days as per the advice of physicians contacted by the school. The letter tells parents that studies have shown the virus is sometimes transmitted from people who are infected but asymptomatic.
The email states “this means no social gatherings of any kind among classmates, no play dates for children, even if held outside and no guests within the home.”
Those students who were gathering for volunteer service activities in the community were also asked to cease immediately.
The South Health District reported there are still only six confirmed cases in Lowndes County as of Thursday night.
