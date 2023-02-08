HAHIRA — The Valwood Mock Trial team traveled to Albany recently to compete in the Georgia High School Mock Trial Region Competition.
The defense squad competed in a trial round in the morning and the plaintiff squad competed in back-to-back trial rounds all afternoon and early evening, school official said in a statement.
The highlights were many as all six Valiant witnesses and all six Valiant attorneys performed with “exceptional ability and extraordinary passion,” school officials said. “Our two timekeepers pulled double-duty and provided precision clockwork. Our court artist illustrated the events of each round beautifully for her second year in a row.”
“This is the youngest team we have ever had and that is all the more reason for which I am bursting with pride,” Coach Daryn Beasley said. “Their dedication and drive to succeed at a high level has been present at every practice since last September.”
Thomas Griner, team captain, won outstanding attorney for Round 1. Hannah Ward, team co-captain, won outstanding attorney for Round 3. Freshman Annabel Musgrove won outstanding witness for Round 1.
“Feedback from legal professionals that serve as evaluators and presiding judges at Mock Trial competitions was glowing, with recognition of our players’ superior abilities and encouragement for our players to pursue careers in law,” school officials said.
Valwood Mock Trial will compete next in the district championship rounds on March 4 with the location to be determined.
The members of the Valwood Mock Trial team are senior Audrey Ambron; juniors Thomas Griner, Jack Lawrence, Alex Gee, Maggie Mays; sophomores Alberto Garcia, Claire Glen, Murphy Johnson, Sam Jordan, Christabel Ofori, Craig Shapiro and Hannah Ward; and freshmen Ayla Bell, Ava Garrett and Annabel Musgrove.
They are coached by Daryn Beasley, Cathy Helms, Jeff Helms, Tanner Herrington and Cailee Herrington.
