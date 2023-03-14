HAHIRA — Valwood School students traveled to Americus to compete in the Georgia Independent School Association Region 3-AAA Literary Competition.
Participants from six independent schools competed in this year’s competition rather than the usual four competing schools, school officials said in a statement.
“We did not secure the region title but we had several state qualifying performances,” school officials said.
“Our team is young and to see so many of them succeed makes me very proud,” said Phyllis Childree, literary sponsor.
The school had several second-place finishers in their events. The girls trio team, comprised of Annabel Musgrove, Class of 2026, Haley Hardy, ‘26, and Charlotte Holloway, ‘27, finished in second place. The girls were the youngest trip group in the competition.
Brody Burch, ‘26, performed a humorous monologue and took second place. Pierce Persaud, ‘23, took second place with his argumentative essay as did Olivia Brooks, ’24, with her personal essay.
Other literary team members were Bry Harsey, Julia Soshnik, Kennedy Paylo, Sienna Persaud and Bennett Alvarado.
All of the second-place region winners advance to the state competition March 21 at Gordon State College.
